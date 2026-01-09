Relations between Oman and Türkiye are making steady progress, Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Hamad Albusaidi said Thursday, pointing to mutual trust and untapped opportunities for closer cooperation.

"We believe that relations between Oman and Türkiye are progressing on the right path with clear and confident steps, developing strongly based on mutual trust and respect,” Albusaidi said at a news conference in Ankara, alongside Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

Stating that his meeting with Fidan demonstrated the advanced and solid nature of relations between the two countries, Albusaidi pointed out that reciprocal visits of Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan were also indicators of the strong ties.

Emphasizing that bin Tariq and Erdoğan share a common vision, Al Busaidi said, "There is a shared will to further advance relations between the two countries and carry them to broader horizons.”

Noting that political and diplomatic cooperation and coordination between the two countries are fundamental and strategic, Albusaidi said, "Relations between the two countries will contribute in both official and private-sector contexts.”

He added that concrete projects to be developed between the two countries through collective efforts would also benefit countries across the region.

Albusaidi said he and Fidan discussed regional developments affecting security and stability, with the Palestinian issue remaining central, and also discussed developments in Yemen, Syria, Sudan and Somalia.

Stressing Türkiye’s role in the region, Albusaidi expressed an appreciation for Ankara’s efforts, saying the role it has undertaken is "very important both regionally and on the international stage,” noting that together, with other regional actors, it supports political and humanitarian initiatives.

He added that the efforts aim to reduce tensions and escalations, revive channels of political dialogue on clear principles, and help lay stronger foundations for trust, stability and prosperity in the region.

Al Busaidi said Oman and Türkiye believe that the region’s development and progress are only possible through positive and constructive cooperation. "The principles of mutual trust depend on respect for countries’ sovereignty, stability and mutual respect. In this way, a more stable future can be built,” he said.

On recent developments in Yemen, Albusaidi said Oman is working with all stakeholders and neighboring countries to ensure stability and security, stressing that efforts are focused on resolving problems through dialogue, peace and agreement.

Expressing satisfaction with Saudi Arabia’s initiative to host a conference on the situation in Yemen, Albusaidi said, "We hope that conditions in Yemen return to stability and normal life, resulting in outcomes that ensure Yemen’s interests and security.”​​​​​​​