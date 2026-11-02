Pakistan has appointed veteran diplomat Amna Baloch as its first female ambassador to Türkiye, marking a milestone in the country's diplomatic history as Islamabad seeks to deepen its longstanding strategic partnership with Ankara.

Baloch, a career diplomat with more than three decades of experience, has assumed her duties as ambassador-designate, bringing extensive experience in bilateral and multilateral diplomacy to her new assignment.

She previously served as Pakistan's 33rd foreign secretary, becoming one of the country's most senior diplomats after holding several high-profile overseas postings.

A member of Pakistan's Foreign Service since 1991, Baloch holds master's degrees in history and business administration.

Her diplomatic career includes assignments at Pakistani missions in Copenhagen and Colombo, as well as a posting as consul general in Chengdu, China.

She subsequently served as high commissioner to Malaysia from 2019 to 2023 and ambassador to Belgium from 2023 to 2024 before taking over as foreign secretary.

Her appointment to Ankara comes as Pakistan and Türkiye continue efforts to expand cooperation across political, economic, defense and cultural fields, building on their close historical ties and mutual support.

Baloch expressed gratitude to Pakistan's prime minister for entrusting her with the assignment, describing the appointment as a great honor and pledging to carry out her responsibilities with dedication, integrity and commitment.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar praised her years of diplomatic service and extended his best wishes for her new role.

President Asif Ali Zardari also congratulated Baloch, commending her tenure as foreign secretary and emphasizing the importance of further strengthening relations between Pakistan and Türkiye.