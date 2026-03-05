Pakistan said Thursday it stands in strong solidarity with Türkiye and Azerbaijan following recent attacks targeting the two countries, warning that such actions violate international law and risk further escalating regional tensions.

In a statement shared on social media, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said Islamabad is seriously concerned over the incidents and reaffirmed its support for the two “brotherly countries.”

The ministry stressed that attacks directed at Türkiye and Azerbaijan represent a clear breach of international law and the principles governing relations between states, cautioning that such developments could push the region toward greater instability.

Pakistan reiterated its strong solidarity with Ankara and Baku and called on all parties to exercise restraint while prioritizing dialogue and diplomacy to preserve regional peace and stability.

On Wednesday, Türkiye's Defense Ministry announced that a ballistic munition launched from Iran toward Turkish airspace had been intercepted and neutralized by NATO air and missile defense assets deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean.

In response, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan raised the issue during a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, conveying Türkiye’s reaction and stressing the need to avoid steps that could further expand the conflict.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry reported that drones launched from Iranian territory had targeted the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. Following the incident, Iran’s ambassador to Baku, Mojtaba Demirchilou, was summoned and handed a protest note.