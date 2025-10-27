The Embassy of Pakistan in Ankara on Monday organized an event to commemorate Kashmir Black Day.

The event was attended by many high-level officials and members of the press.

In his remarks, former Agriculture Minister Mehmet Mehdi Eker said that the days of oppression and injustice in occupied Jammu and Kashmir will inevitably come to an end and the Kashmiri people will realize their inalienable right to self-determination.

He emphasized that no amount of force can suppress a just cause and the perseverance of the Kashmiri people stands as a symbol of their unyielding resolve for justice and freedom.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Ankara Yousaf Junaid, for his part, said that Kashmir Black Day marks one of the most tragic days in the history of South Asia. He elaborated on the grave human rights violations perpetrated by Indian forces.

Junaid expressed profound gratitude to the people and government of Türkiye, particularly President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, for their consistent and principled stance on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and for raising the issue in the United Nations General Assembly.

He also stated that for lasting peace in South Asia, the Kashmir issue must be resolved according to the wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people as per U.N. Security Council resolutions.