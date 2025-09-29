Palestine’s recognition drive dominated the 80th United Nations General Assembly, despite Israel's attempts to divert attention, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said, adding that Türkiye will continue to lead global efforts against Israel’s obstructions.

“Palestine has left its mark on this year’s General Assembly despite Israel’s obstruction attempts,” Erdoğan told journalists after a Cabinet meeting on Monday, noting that the number of countries recognizing Palestine has risen to 158.

“As a leading country in this struggle, we are very pleased,” he added.

Erdoğan highlighted the growing international shift, stressing the significance of recent moves by the United Kingdom and France. “Although delayed, recognition of the State of Palestine by two Security Council members is of paramount importance,” he said.

The Turkish president sharply criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying he is fueling regional and global turmoil in an attempt to cling to power amid corruption probes. “Netanyahu has set the world on fire,” Erdoğan said, adding that except for a handful of countries, almost no one wants to stand beside Israel or the Netanyahu government.

Erdoğan reaffirmed Türkiye’s stance. “Türkiye firmly stands with the Palestinian people defending their land, freedom and dignity,” he said.

The developments come as Israel faces growing diplomatic isolation at the U.N. and mounting criticism over its actions in Gaza, where tens of thousands of civilians have been killed in its ongoing military campaign.