Palestine's Foreign Minister welcomed Türkiye's decision to recall Ambassador to Tel Aviv Şakir Özkan Torunlar over Israel's war crimes in Gaza.

"We welcome the decision of the Turkish Republic to recall its ambassador in Israel as an expression of Türkiye's position against the war on the Gaza Strip, its calls to stop war immediately, and its protest against the crimes committed against our people," the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said in a statement received by Anadolu Agency (AA).

The statement said this position is an extension of Türkiye's works that support and protect the rights of the Palestinian people on all platforms.

It called the move a part of the political and diplomatic movement pushing for ending the war on the Gaza Strip and securing the basic humanitarian needs of the blockaded enclave.​​​​​​

The ministry also called on countries to take similar courageous positions and review their diplomatic relations with Israel.

In a Saturday statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said: "In view of the unfolding humanitarian tragedy in Gaza caused by the continuing attacks by Israel against civilians, and Israel's refusal of calls for a cease-fire and continuous and unhindered flow of humanitarian aid, it was decided to recall our Ambassador in Tel Aviv, H.E. Mr. Şakir Özkan Torunlar, to Ankara for consultations."

The Israeli army has widened its air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip, which has been under relentless airstrikes since the surprise offensive by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 9,488 Palestinians, including 3,900 children, have been killed in Israeli attacks since then, while the Israeli death toll has topped 1,500, according to official figures.

Basic supplies are running low for the people of Gaza due to the Israeli siege, in addition to large numbers of casualties and displacements.