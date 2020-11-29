The Palestinian envoy to Turkey on Saturday thanked everyone who has supported the people of Palestine and the Palestinian cause, underlining that the Palestinian people have experienced trials and tribulations for more than 72 years and have not given up fighting for their rights which are recognized by international law.

"On the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, we thank all states, governments, organizations and people who expressed their solidarity with the Palestinian people, supported their struggle and strengthened them in their most difficult days," Palestinian Ambassador to Turkey Faed Mustafa said in a statement.

Mustafa also hailed the Republic of Turkey, especially President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, for supporting the rights of freedom and independence of the Palestinian people.

He also thanked Turkey's Foreign Ministry, Grand National Assembly, political parties, civil society organizations and the Turkish people for showing solidarity with the rightful cause.

In 1977, the U.N. General Assembly (UNGA) called for the annual observance of Nov. 29 as the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

Turkey's foreign minister marked on Sunday International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

"We wholeheartedly support our Palestinian brothers and sisters," Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter. "We will always be with the Palestinian people in their right cause."

Separately, the Turkish Foreign Ministry also affirmed commitment to the Palestinian cause.

"Our efforts to permanently eliminate the historical injustice suffered by the brotherly Palestinian people based on a two-state solution will continue," it said in a statement.

Underlining that the Palestinian people have experienced trials and tribulations for more than 72 years, Mustafa said they have not given up fighting for their rights which are recognized by international law.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly rejected the two-state solution and continued to annex occupied territories, he said.

Netanyahu did his best to change the identity and status of the capital, East Jerusalem, enacted fascist laws and isolated Gaza from the rest of the country and the world by imposing a blockade on the city, Mustafa said.

He also rejected U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and relocate the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Jerusalem remains at the heart of the Middle East conflict, with Palestinians hoping that East Jerusalem, occupied by Israel since 1967, might eventually serve as the capital of an independent Palestinian state.

In January, Trump announced a so-called peace plan for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, dubbing it the "Deal of the Century," although it had already been roundly rejected by the Palestinians.

Netanyahu was with Trump at the White House for the announcement, but no Palestinian officials were present. In a news conference, Trump said Jerusalem will remain Israel's "undivided capital."

Turkey rejected the plan, saying it would not support any plan that is not accepted by the Palestinian authorities, adding that peace in the Middle East would not be obtained if the policies based on occupation continued.

Trump's so-called peace plan unilaterally annuls previous U.N. resolutions on the Palestinian issue and suggests giving Israel almost everything they have been demanding.

The UNGA in December 2017 overwhelmingly rejected the U.S. decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, but the nonbinding resolution was vetoed by the U.S. at the U.N. Security Council.