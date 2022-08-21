Palestine's President Mahmoud Abbas is heading to Türkiye on Monday for a three-day official visit, according to the state news agency Wafa.

Abbas will meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for talks on bilateral relations, Palestinian Ambassador Faed Mustafa said in statements cited by Wafa.

The discussions between the two leaders will also focus on Palestinian developments as well as regional and international issues of mutual concern, he added.

Ankara supports a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and has condemned Israel's occupation of the West Bank and its policy toward Palestinians, while Israel has called on Türkiye to drop its support for the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, which runs Gaza.

Türkiye has said it will not abandon its commitment to Palestine in order to broker closer ties with Israel.