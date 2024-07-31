Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will be visiting Türkiye to hold a meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and address the Turkish Parliament, the Presidential Communications Directorate said Wednesday.

Abbas will pay a visit to Türkiye on Aug. 14-15, the country's communications director, Fahrettin Altun, said on X.

He will meet Erdoğan on Aug. 14, and will address the Turkish parliament the next day, Altun added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş said Türkiye invited Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

"If there are no setbacks in the coming days, we will invite Mr. Abbas to the General Assembly of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, where he will present the Palestinian cause before members of Parliament," Kurtulmuş said.

The visit comes in the backdrop of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh's assassination earlier in the day in an airstrike in Tehran, heightening the risk of regional conflagration.

In Gaza, Israel has killed more than 39,000 Palestinians since a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

Earlier this month, the International Court of Justice (ICJ), in an advisory opinion, said Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories is unlawful and should end.