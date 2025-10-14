Establishing an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital is the only path to a lasting peace in the Middle East, the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) spokesman Ömer Çelik said Tuesday, stressing that no regional stability can be achieved without resolving the Palestinian issue.

Speaking after the ruling party’s Central Executive Board (MKYK) meeting, chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Çelik said the final and just solution lies in forming “a sovereign and united Palestinian state within the 1967 borders.”

“There is no alternative route to peace other than creating a Palestinian state with territorial integrity and independence,” Çelik told reporters. “The Middle East question is, in essence, the Palestine problem. Unless the Palestinian question is resolved, it is impossible to solve any other issue in the region.”

He said the government views the recent cease-fire in Gaza as a step toward stability but emphasized that the humanitarian aid allowed into the enclave remains far from sufficient. “It is valuable that aid is entering Gaza, but we know this is not enough. There is still a long road ahead,” he said.

Çelik denounced Israel’s actions in Gaza as “one of the most brutal atrocities the world has witnessed,” accusing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government of using starvation as a weapon and targeting civilians. He reiterated Erdoğan’s stance that Hamas cannot be defined as a terrorist organization but represents Palestinians defending their homeland.

“The perpetrators of these massacres must ultimately face justice,” Çelik said, adding that Türkiye will continue to advocate for a permanent cease-fire and the political recognition of Palestine as the foundation of lasting peace.