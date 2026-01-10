Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Türkiye expects the parallel structure of the PKK terrorist group's Syrian offshoot, YPG, in Aleppo, to be eliminated, voicing confidence that the city will soon be governed solely by Syria’s central state institutions.

Earlier on Friday, Fidan said Türkiye expects the YPG to adhere to the March 10 agreement in Syria and fully meet its obligations.

Speaking in a televised interview with TRT Haber, Fidan said the process that began in Aleppo would conclude with the dismantling of what he described as a parallel authority, allowing a single state to provide services to all citizens.

“I believe the process that started in Aleppo will soon be completed and that the parallel structure there will be removed, with one state serving all its citizens through a single set of institutions,” Fidan said. “This is how it should be. State services must be unified, while citizenship must be inclusive.”

Fidan said Türkiye has consistently conveyed this position through its intelligence, diplomatic and military channels to all relevant parties, including the YPG, which Ankara considers an extension of the PKK terrorist organization.

He argued that the YPG has shown little willingness to pursue genuine dialogue, relying instead on international propaganda while shifting its stance only under pressure. “They are an actor that changes position only when faced with force or the threat of force,” Fidan said, adding that ignoring this reality would be futile.

The foreign minister said developments in Aleppo were in line with Türkiye’s long-standing assessments and warned that the continuation of parallel governance structures would undermine stability and state authority in Syria.

Fidan’s remarks came as he outlined Türkiye’s broader foreign policy outlook, saying the region was entering a period of heightened uncertainty and overlapping crises, requiring active diplomacy and firm security policies. He said Ankara would continue to pursue stability in Syria while safeguarding its national security interests.

Speaking at a Türkiye-Indonesia joint foreign and defense ministers meeting in the capital Ankara, Fidan also stressed that ensuring public order in Syria is extremely important for public peace and welfare, and that the fight against terrorism must continue in the most effective manner.

"We are closely monitoring where things stand at the latest stage and what is being done,” he said, adding that he held talks earlier in the day with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani.

Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler said Türkiye views Syria’s security as its own and continues to support Syria’s fight against terrorist organizations, its unity and territorial integrity.

On March 10, 2025, the Syrian presidency announced the signing of an agreement for the YPG-dominated SDF’s integration into state institutions, reaffirming the country's territorial unity and rejecting any attempts at division.

Authorities said in the months since, the SDF has not shown any efforts to meet the terms of the agreement.

The government has intensified efforts to maintain security across the country since the ouster of the Assad regime in December 2024, after 24 years in power.

Türkiye-Indonesia strategic cooperation

Fidan said Türkiye and Indonesia reviewed all aspects of their strategic cooperation following the meeting hosted with Güler, alongside Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono and Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin.

The talks reaffirmed a shared vision on bilateral, regional, and global issues, he added, describing Indonesia as "a strong partner” and stressing that Türkiye would "continue to deepen political and security cooperation with a comprehensive approach.”

Fidan emphasized that Türkiye and Indonesia are determined to raise bilateral trade volume to $10 billion, saying: "In this context, we aim to deepen our strategic cooperation in contracting, energy, health, and halal food sectors.”

He added that Türkiye is strengthening its engagement in the Asia-Pacific under the "Asia Anew” initiative, reaffirming its commitment to elevating relations with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to dialogue partnership level.

The Turkish foreign minister recalled President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s February visit to Jakarta and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto’s April visit to Türkiye, saying leaders instructed their respective sides to advance ties to the highest level.

Fidan also extended condolences to Indonesia over last month’s landslides and floods in the country’s Sumatra region.

The Turkish defense minister also said that Türkiye and Indonesia agreed to further strengthen cooperation in defense and defense industries through concrete projects and long-term partnerships.

Fidan said the ministers also exchanged views on developments in Palestine, Yemen, Somalia, Sudan, and Syria.

He said the issue of Palestine and Gaza was a top priority, noting that Türkiye and Indonesia are among the eight members of the OIC-Arab League contact group on Gaza and have worked closely together over the past two years, with Indonesia contributing to all outcomes achieved so far.

Fidan stressed that the experience showed Islamic countries can make real progress when they demonstrate initiative, courage, effort, and sincerity in addressing issues affecting their own regions.