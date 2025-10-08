Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş on Wednesday condemned Israel’s attack on the Freedom Flotilla Coalition in international waters, saying that three Turkish lawmakers aboard one of the ships were detained by Israeli forces.

"Three of our esteemed, heroic colleagues, who are members of the Turkish Parliament, were also detained and subjected to arrest. I openly warn you: if a single hair on their heads is harmed, you will be held accountable before both the Turkish and international public opinion," Kurtulmuş said in his address at the screening of the documentary From Ground Zero: Beyond the Visible in Gaza at parliament.

Kurtulmuş referred to the situation in Gaza as "the greatest genocide of modern times," emphasizing that over the last two years.

"Everything we thought was unthinkable has happened, all carried out on the ground by the cruel and brutal Israeli administration against the innocent people of Palestine," he said.

He noted that the death toll in Gaza ranges between 70,000 and 100,000, with over 140,000 people suffering permanent injuries.

Schools, mosques, churches, and all livable spaces have been destroyed, he explained, and "even hunger has been weaponized."

"Even Hitler probably didn’t go this far. Hunger itself has been turned into a weapon against the people of Gaza," he remarked.

"This massive crime against humanity is one that neither (Israeli Prime Minister) Netanyahu nor his successors will ever be able to escape. Just like the crimes of Hitler are still carried as a burden by many, Netanyahu and his gang will bear this responsibility for eternity," he warned.

On the attack on the Global Sumud Flotilla, he noted that activists from over 40 countries were detained in inhumane conditions.

He underlined that Türkiye swiftly secured the release of its own citizens and of other nations.

Pointing out Israel’s previous attacks on foreign parliamentarians, he stated: "They act without regard for international immunity or maritime law. This heavy gallery of sins has become unbearable.”

He underlined that the international legal process is already underway, with Türkiye joining South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

He expressed hope that Israeli officials would one day be tried at the International Criminal Court.

"Just like Karadzic and Milosevic, these people will one day be held accountable before the International Criminal Court.”

He added that the attack on the Sumud Flotilla was another sign of growing international awareness and conscience:

"No one backed down, no one abandoned their ship-even when facing one of the world’s most brutal military forces. These people continued, knowing millions stood behind them.”

"The bells are now tolling for Israel, for the Zionist regime. This barbarism will come to an end, and we will witness this end together as humanity.”

He praised the resilience of the Palestinian people, saying they continue to resist with dignity.

"Every drop of martyr’s blood strengthens the sapling of a free Palestine. Their blood has not been shed in vain," he further said.

"These latest acts are the final straw. Know your place. Sit down, and immediately return our honorable member of parliament to Türkiye," he further added.

Later in the day, during a session in parliament, Kurtulmuş said those detained in the attack on the Freedom Flotilla ships "must be released immediately and brought back to Türkiye," urging Israel to "come to its senses."