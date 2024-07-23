Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş joined Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) President Ersin Tatar on Tuesday in Istanbul, where they attended an international symposium on the Turkish Peace Operation in Cyprus at Istanbul University.

The event held three days after the 50th anniversary of the operation that saved Turkish Cypriots from Greek Cypriots’ massacres, was an occasion to voice commitment to the international recognition of the TRNC. To that extent, Kurtulmuş clarified his comments to a Turkish journalist, in which he described the TRNC as the "Turkish Cypriot state," and later, in his speech at the symposium. “No, it is not a slip of the tongue. I also said it at a parliamentary session on the anniversary. We are entering into a new era. A new era began for the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. We will continue fighting for recognition of Cyprus in every platform,” he said.

Türkiye has acted as a guarantor state under international laws during peace operations and its stance remains steadfast to this day. Ankara staunchly supports Turkish Cypriots in their opposition to the “reunification” of the island divided between Turkish and Greek Cypriots. Greek Cypriots, in the only internationally recognized part of the island, clings to the rhetoric that Türkiye is an "occupying force" in Cyprus. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has stated that a two-state solution to the issue is the only way forward for negotiations over the Cyprus question. The TRNC seeks recognition as a sovereign, fully independent state.

Kurtulmuş said that without Türkiye’s intervention in 1974, Cyprus would face a genocide similar to the “one ongoing in Gaza right now.” “We are aware that the international system failed to find a solution. They could not resolve it and have no capability at all to solve it,” he stated.

“Cyprus has one invader now, and it is the Greek Cypriot side that eliminated a Cyprus state. Türkiye will never abandon Cyprus and its presence will remain there. We will always stand with the people of Cyprus,” he underlined.

For his part, Ersin Tatar stated that Cyprus was conquered by the Ottomans in 1571 and reigned for 307 years before the unilateral annexation of the island by Britain and “several plots to increase the Greek population that attempted to create the perception that Cyprus and Greece are a united entity.”

Tatar said the international community ignored the rights of Turkish Cypriots and imposed embargoes. He stressed that a sustainable solution for the island should be based on the sovereignty of the people. Tatar noted the “dangers” of a federal solution, especially in light of Türkiye’s exclusion from the European Union. “Sovereign equality and equal international status are a must for continuing the negotiations,” he stated. “Greek Cypriots have sovereignty, Britain has sovereign bases where it can intervene to other countries, but Turkish Cypriots, genuine natives of Cyprus, are not allowed to be sovereign,” he said.

On July 20, 1974, Türkiye launched the Cyprus Peace Operation after a coup attempt by the Greek Cypriots on the island south of Türkiye. The operation, which ultimately prevented Cyprus' incorporation into Greece, paved the way for strengthening the safety of the Turkish Cypriot community. After two days, Türkiye suspended the operation and called the U.K. and Greece to come to the negotiation table. Ultimately, the guarantor states signed the Geneva Declaration on July 30, 1974. Türkiye relaunched the military operation on Aug. 14 and two days later, a cease-fire was declared, successfully wrapping up the operation. But tragedy followed as withdrawing Greek Cypriot troops committed massacres in Turkish villages on their way back. Mass graves were discovered after the peace operation ended. The Turkish army lost 498 soldiers during the operation, while 70 "mücahits" (volunteer Turkish Cypriot fighters) were killed in the operation.

About two months after the operation, Turkish Cypriots declared autonomy and, one year later, announced the establishment of the Turkish Cypriot Federal State. In 1983, its name was changed to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

Ankara has mobilized to help it gain wider recognition through various international platforms, particularly the Organization of Turkic States (OTS). In 2004, the island was admitted to the EU as a state, but the EU recognizes only the Greek-Cypriot-run southern part. Negotiations have been ongoing between Turkish and Greek Cypriots under the mediation of the United Nations, but a solution appears far away.

Last week, the Turkish Parliament urged an end to the international embargoes imposed on the TRNC in a resolution for the 50th anniversary of the Peace Operation.

"Northern Cyprus can no longer be delayed in taking its rightful place as an independent and sovereign member of the international community,” the resolution said. "We call on the international community to end the inhumane isolation imposed on the Turkish Cypriot people and to recognize the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in the manner it deserves," it said.

The resolution underlined that the Turkish Cypriot people, with the support of Türkiye, have been making sincere efforts toward a "fair, lasting and sustainable solution." "However, despite the constructive role of the Turkish side in the negotiation process that has been ongoing for more than 50 years, no result has been achieved due to the uncompromising attitude of the Greek side," said the resolution. "While the Greek Cypriots have been rewarded with EU membership, the Turkish Cypriots have been subjected to unjust and inhumane isolation, restrictions and embargoes." "The two-state solution policy is the only way to ensure stability and lasting peace in the Mediterranean region," adding, "The existence of two separate peoples and states on the island should no longer be ignored." "Türkiye will continue to be the guarantor of the freedom and prosperity of the Turkish Cypriots, fulfilling its responsibilities as a guarantor state and motherland with sensitivity, as it has done so far," the resolution noted. "The full support of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye and the Republic of Türkiye for the TRNC will continue under all circumstances and without interruption," it added.