Re-establishing peace and stability in Syria depends on Western support to Ankara, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Monday.

In an opinion piece titled "The West should help Turkey end Syria's Civil War" penned for Bloomberg to mark the 10th anniversary of the Syrian civil war, Erdoğan said that the Turkish nation believes the building of a political system capable of representing all Syrians to be essential for the restoration of peace and stability.

Underlining that Turkey rejects all plans that do not meet the most basic demands of the Syrian people, he emphasized that such options would only deepen the crisis.

"A peaceful and permanent solution is not possible unless Syria's territorial integrity and political unity are respected," the president said.

He stated that the fact that Turkey ensures the safety of certain areas in Syria is proof of Ankara's commitment to the future of the war-torn country and called on the Joe Biden-led U.S. administration to keep its promises and work with Ankara to end the tragedy in Syria and protect democracy.

"On the 10th anniversary of the Syrian uprising, we should remember the hundreds of thousands of people killed and tortured, and the millions displaced - all because they demanded democracy, liberty and human rights," he noted.

Syrians are marking 10 years since peaceful protests against Bashar Assad’s regime erupted in March 2011, touching off a popular uprising that quickly turned into a full-blown civil war.

Despite a decade of fighting and a broken country, Assad remains firmly in power. Syria is economically devastated and divided into several parts.

The conflict has killed around half a million people and displaced half of Syria’s pre-war population of 23 million, including more than 5 million who are refugees, mostly in neighboring countries.

Nearly 4 million Syrians are living in neighboring Turkey, more than any other country in the world.

Since 2016, Turkey also launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).