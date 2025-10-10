Türkiye sees peace and security in neighboring Iraq as inseparable from its own, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday told Nechirvan Barzani, the president of northern Iraq's Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

The meeting at the Presidential Complex in the capital Ankara addressed Türkiye-Iraq relations, cooperation with the KRG, and regional developments, Türkiye's Directorate of Communications said on social media.

Türkiye aims to promote peace and stability in the region, said Erdoğan, stressing the importance of Iraq steering clear of any cycle of violence, and noting that Ankara is closely following the steps taken by the KRG in this respect.

Erdoğan also expressed hope that next month's Iraqi parliamentary elections would be beneficial for all Iraqi people.

The Turkish president also welcomed the agreement reached between the Iraq's central government and the KRG on oil issues, stressing that that achieving consensus on the Development Road project in the near term would also serve the interests of the entire region.

Expressing Ankara's determination to ensure the success of the "terror-free Türkiye" process, he also underscored the importance Türkiye attaches to the KRG's continued support for Syria's territorial integrity and unity.

Erdoğan was accompanied by intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalın, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, and Akif Çağatay Kılıç, his chief advisor on foreign policy and security.

The Iraqi Kurdish leader is a frequent visitor to the Turkish capital, but his latest visit coincides with increased momentum in relations between Türkiye and the KRG amid significant developments in the region.

The KRG controls parts of Iraq where the PKK terrorist group’s senior leadership is hiding out. The PKK started disarmament by symbolically burning its weapons in July in the KRG-controlled Sulaymaniyah. The disarmament is part of the terror-free Türkiye initiative launched by Turkish government ally Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli.

Barzani told an event in Irbil, Iraq, on Wednesday that the PKK should also “give up Syria’s north,” referring to the YPG, the Syrian wing of the terrorist group, which carved out a self-styled autonomous region there amid the Syrian civil war. At the same event, Barzani said the KRG maintained very friendly relations with Türkiye and they were intent on maintaining them. He stated that Türkiye was serious about a terror-free initiative. He urged the PKK to “take the risk” instead of waiting for steps from Türkiye.

Barzani’s visit also follows the resumption of oil delivery late September from the KRG-controlled region to Türkiye after exports were halted more than two years ago.

Sulaymaniyah flights resume

Meanwhile, following the Barzani’s visit, Turkish Airlines announced that flights to Sulaymaniyah will resume.

“We aim to further strengthen the commercial, cultural, and tourism ties between Iraq and Türkiye through our regular flights to Sulaymaniyah, which will operate seven days a week,” the THY’s press office wrote on social media.

Barzani in a written statement late Thursday welcomed the move and said: “This decision was made within the framework of the strong relations between the Kurdistan Region and the Republic of Türkiye. It will undoubtedly boost further cooperation and serve the interests of both parties, especially our citizens in Sulaymaniyah.”