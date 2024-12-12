U.S. Secretary of State Blinken, who arrived in Ankara late Thursday, acknowledged that the PKK terrorist group is "an enduring threat" to Türkiye, as he welcomed the country's mediation efforts between Ethiopia and Somalia.

Blinken, speaking on a visit to Jordan, warned that it is important to make sure that additional conflicts are not created in Syria. He said he would discuss the PKK/YPG with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

He is expected to hold talks with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, on Friday.

The PKK/YPG, which enjoyed freedom of movement in Syria under the Assad regime, feels the heat from the Syrian National Army, which is bent on retaking towns occupied by the terrorist group as it now sets its sights on Raqqa.

Although the terrorist group enjoys military support from the United States as a “partner in the fight against terrorist group Daesh,” it found itself in dire straits due to the advances of the SNA. Recently, the group’s supporters launched a social media campaign, appealing to Israel to help them stave off the attacks.

The United States, meanwhile, said it will maintain its presence in eastern Syria, where the PKK/YPG is concentrated, and will take necessary steps to "prevent a resurgence of Daesh," an official said Monday.

The United States is estimated to have 900 troops in eastern Syria as a hedge against Daesh terrorists.

Meanwhile, Blinken welcomed the pact between Ethiopia and Somalia, mediated by Türkiye and thanked Ankara for "facilitating" the new agreement.

"The United States welcomes the December 11 Declaration between the Federal Republic of Somalia and the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia reaffirming each country's sovereignty, unity, independence, and territorial integrity," Blinken said in a later statement.

Blinken added the United States was looking forward to the "technical negotiations" that would spell out Ethiopia's sea access "while respecting Somalia's territorial integrity."

Türkiye, which had brokered talks between Somalia and Ethiopia, announced the two sides had reached a deal that would ensure "reliable, safe and sustainable access" to the sea for Ethiopia, "under the sovereign authority of the Federal Republic of Somalia."