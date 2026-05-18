Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Bosacki on Monday described Türkiye as a "key and strategic partner" for Poland, underscoring the importance of closer cooperation between the two NATO allies on regional security and shared interests.

"Türkiye is a key and strategic partner for us,” Bosacki said in a news conference at the Polish Foreign Ministry in Warsaw.

He said Ankara was helping Poland in areas including growth, development and defense.

Bosacki recalled the target set during Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s visit to Türkiye in March 2025 to raise bilateral trade volume to $15 billion.

Noting that both countries are NATO allies, he underlined Türkiye’s importance for NATO’s eastern flank and the Black Sea region.

Bosacki also said Istanbul could again host talks between Russia and Ukraine.

In response to Anadolu’s question on Türkiye’s role in European security, Bosacki said Poland continues to rely on NATO, which it sees as a fundamental defense system.

He noted changes in the U.S. approach to NATO and stressed the importance of strengthening national armed forces.

Bosacki described Türkiye as an "important partner” in military terms, referring to a 2025 security cooperation agreement between Warsaw and Ankara.