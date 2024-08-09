Poland’s ambassador to Ankara has applauded Türkiye’s “expertise” after the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) coordinated a landmark prisoner swap in Ankara between Russia and the U.S. earlier this month.

“I believe this exchange proves Türkiye’s very important role in the international arena and level of expertise in handling highly sensitive issues,” Maciej Przemyslaw Lang told Anadolu Agency (AA) on Friday.

MIT on Aug. 1 led a prisoner exchange involving seven countries in what has been called the most extensive swap operation since the Cold War.

A total of 26 individuals were exchanged, transported to the Turkish capital Ankara on seven aircraft – one each from Germany, Poland, Slovenia, Norway, Russia and two from the U.S., according to security sources. Belarus was also involved in the swap.

Two planes with a total of 13 people had previously landed in Ankara, where the prisoner exchange was taking place. Ten hostages, including two children, were transferred to Russia, while 13 were sent to Germany and three to the U.S.

Prominent figures among those released include Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich, former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, German mercenary Rico Krieger, Russian opposition figure Ilya Yashin and Russian Federal Security Service officer Vadim Krasikov.

The swap made global headlines, with outlets like The New York Times, The Washington Post and the BBC focusing on Ankara's crucial role due to its ties with all the parties and underlining the operation's complexity and scope.

Always emphasizing regional stability and neighborly relations, Türkiye is among a few countries that have maintained good ties with Russia and Ukraine during the conflict between the two countries.

It has positioned itself as an intermediary in the Russia-Ukraine war. It brokered a grain deal under the shadow of conflict and hosted prisoner exchanges between Russia and Ukraine and offers to act as a mediator for finding a permanent solution.