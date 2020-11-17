U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo targeted Turkey in his visit to Paris Monday, calling on Europe to work jointly with the U.S. against Ankara's actions in the Middle East over the past few months.

"France's President Emmanuel Macron and I agree that Turkey's recent actions have been very aggressive," Pompeo said to French daily newspaper Le Figaro, citing Turkey's recent support to Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with Armenia as well as military moves in Libya and the Eastern Mediterranean.

"Europe and the U.S. must work together to convince (Recep Tayyip) Erdoğan such actions are not in the interest of his people," Pompeo said.

Pompeo said increased use of Turkey's military capability was a concern, but he did not say whether the country, which hosts U.S. military forces at its Incirlik Air Base, should stay in or quit the NATO.

NATO, founded in 1949 to contain a military threat from the Soviet Union, relies on U.S. military superiority to combat a host of threats on Europe's borders, including a resurgent, nuclear-armed Russia and militant attacks. NATO also aims to guarantee the freedom and security of its members through political and military means.

Turkey, which joined the military alliance among 29 North American and European countries in 1952, saw NATO membership as something that would make a positive contribution to the country's economic, military and political development. Since then, Turkey has been a vital ally, providing NATO a connection to the East and control of Turkey's straits. Turkey attaches utmost importance to NATO's role in maintaining security and stability in the Euro-Atlantic area.

Recent years, however, have witnessed some disagreements between the bloc's members and Ankara. Turkey has been criticizing NATO for its failure in recognizing the country's security concerns and acting as a proper ally. The fight against terrorism, particularly against groups like the PKK/YPG and Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), has been a major sticking point for years now.

The recent tension with Greece over the hydrocarbon exploration in the Eastern Mediterranean has become yet another point that caused disagreement within NATO. Turkey's decision to purchase the Russian S-400 missile defense system last year had ignited further tensions between the two.

Despite all of these criticisms and attempts to create distance between Turkey and NATO, Ankara has repeatedly expressed its loyalty to the organization and reminded Europe of its position.