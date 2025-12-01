As he was leaving Türkiye following a three-day visit, Pope Leo XIV praised President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Erdoğan's ties with the leaders of Ukraine, Russia and the U.S. could foster dialogue, aid in reaching a cease-fire, and help find ways to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the pontiff said Sunday.

The pope's remarks came during a flight to Lebanon following his landmark visit to Türkiye, including the capital Ankara, Istanbul, and the historic city of Iznik, once known as Nicaea.

"To have come to Türkiye and now to Lebanon on this trip, there was, of course, a special theme of, if you will, being a messenger of peace, of wanting to promote peace throughout the region," Pope Leo noted.

He added that being able to talk with Erdoğan was an "important element" of his visit to Türkiye.

With its Muslim-majority population living alongside Christian minorities, Türkiye shows how people of different faiths can coexist peacefully, in an example of what "we all would be looking for throughout the world," the pontiff stated.

On the Middle East, he reiterated the Vatican's support for a two-state solution, adding that despite Israel's current rejection of it, it is the only way forward to end the conflict.

The pope said they are trying to be a mediating voice to help find a solution that provides justice for all.

"We have also spoken about this with President Erdoğan. He certainly agrees with this proposal. Türkiye has an important role that could play in this," he added.

Last month, Turkish sources reiterated Ankara’s commitment to peace between Russia and Ukraine and said the country may contribute troops to a peacekeeping force planned to be deployed in Ukraine.

"The Turkish Armed Forces are prepared to contribute to any initiative aimed at ensuring security and stability in our region," the sources said last Thursday. "First and foremost, a cease-fire must be established between Russia and Ukraine. Then, a mission framework, with a clear definition of objectives, as well as the contribution of each country, must be determined," they added.

French President Emmanuel Macron last Tuesday announced a new joint task force, intended to map out the multinational "reassurance force" that will be offered as a "second line of defense" after a cease-fire.

It will be "led by France and Great Britain, with close involvement from Türkiye, which plays a key role in maritime affairs, and for the first time with the participation of the United States of America," he added.

Türkiye, with the second-largest army in NATO, had previously said it was prepared to deploy troops to Ukraine as part of a peacekeeping mission "if deemed necessary."

Türkiye has faith that positive negotiations may resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said last month. "Negotiations based on a just and lasting peace will certainly impact the current process. Türkiye played an important role in the Istanbul talks, and we are committed to this constructive stand,” Erdoğan told reporters during his return trip from South Africa.

Before his trip, Erdoğan hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and after his return from South Africa, he held a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. In his phone call, Erdoğan reiterated Türkiye’s call for a fair and just peace between the two countries and expressed readiness to contribute to any diplomatic initiative and plan for permanent peace and direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. Türkiye managed to bring the sides together in Istanbul in the past, and talks have led to further negotiations and prisoner swaps.

Türkiye is experienced in peacekeeping missions around the globe, from Lebanon to Kosovo and Afghanistan. It also provides training to soldiers of other countries, from Somalia to Syria. Recently, the country’s name came up again for another peace mission, this time for Gaza. Ankara is willing to contribute to a joint task force for peace in the Palestinian enclave as proposed by the U.S., although Tel Aviv opposes the presence of Turkish troops that would contribute to monitoring a cease-fire and any lasting peace deal in the future.