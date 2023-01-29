Türkiye's Foreign Ministry announced on Sunday that Portuguese Minister of Foreign Affairs Joao Gomes Cravinho will pay a visit to Türkiye on Monday. "Bilateral relations, as well as regional developments and current international matters, will be discussed at the meetings," a statement by the ministry said.

The two countries enjoy warm ties, and Portugal is among the supporters of Türkiye's membership bid for the European Union. Yet, high-level contacts between the two countries have been scarce in recent years.

Last November, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu met Cravinho during a NATO summit in Bucharest. The ministers, accompanied by delegations, discussed economic relations, NATO enlargement as well as Russia-Ukraine conflict.