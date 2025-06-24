President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrived in the Netherlands on Tuesday to attend a two-day NATO summit in The Hague, where leaders will address key strategic threats facing the Euro-Atlantic region.

Erdoğan landed at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport and was greeted by Dutch officials, Türkiye’s Ambassador to NATO Basat Öztürk, and Turkish Ambassador to The Hague Selçuk Ünal. He then traveled to The Hague, where the summit is taking place.

The Turkish president is scheduled to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump later Tuesday at a royal dinner hosted by Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima for heads of state and government and their spouses.

Accompanying Erdoğan are First Lady Emine Erdoğan, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, National Intelligence Organization (MIT) chief İbrahim Kalın, Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, and Erdoğan’s top foreign policy and security adviser Akif Çağatay Kılıç.

The royal dinner took place at the Royal Palace in The Hague, with King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima welcoming the leaders and posing for official photos before the event began.

Erdoğan is expected to hold several bilateral meetings with world leaders during the summit, which concludes Wednesday.