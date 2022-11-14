President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo met on Monday to exchange views on bilateral relations in Indonesia's Bali island.

Erdoğan and Widodo discussed all aspects of the bilateral ties between Türkiye and Indonesia, and steps to enhance cooperation.

Türkiye and Indonesia also signed five agreements in various areas including, the defense industry, technology, forestry, environment, and development.

The meeting came ahead of the G20 summit which will be held on Nov. 15-16 under the theme "Recover Together-Recover Stronger."

Erdoğan arrived in Indonesia's Bali Island on Monday to attend the G20 Summit.

Erdoğan was welcomed at Ngurah Rai International Airport by Indonesia's Minister of State Secretariat Pratikno, Minister of Health Budi Gunadi, and Governor of Bali Wayan Koster as well as Turkish Ambassador Ahmet Cemil Miroğlu.

The president is accompanied by first lady Emine Erdoğan, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Treasure, and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Vahit Kirişci, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, Presidential Spokesperson İbrahim Kalın, Head of Defense Industries' Presidency İsmail Demir and the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) spokesperson Ömer Çelik.

Erdogan will hold a bilateral meeting with the host and Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Monday before the summit.

During the meeting, bilateral relations will be reviewed, and steps to further develop cooperation will be discussed.

On Nov. 15, Erdoğan will attend the first session on food and energy security and address all leaders and delegation heads.

Following lunch with G20 leaders, Erdoğan will attend the second session on health and will address the participants.

On the final day of the summit, the Turkish president will hold bilateral meetings and hold a press conference.

Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union are G20 member states. Spain is also invited as a permanent guest.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Bali to attend the summit on behalf of President Vladimir Putin.

Türkiye and Indonesia enjoy close and multifaceted relations, with a wide range of opportunities for further cooperation. Indonesia, which is the world’s third-largest democracy, is also the most populous Muslim-majority country and occupies a strategic location between the Indian and the Pacific Oceans.

Türkiye was one of the first nations that recognized Indonesia’s independence. Diplomatic relations were established in 1950 and the Turkish Embassy in Jakarta opened on April 10, 1957.

With the increase of mutual high-level visits since 2004, the bilateral relations gained new momentum and both countries decided to upgrade their ties to a strategic partnership. The two countries signed the joint declaration “Türkiye and Indonesia: Toward an Enhanced Partnership in a New World Setting” in Jakarta in April 2011.

The official visit of President Widodo to Türkiye in July 2017 has brought new perspectives to the bilateral cooperation, especially in the spheres of trade, health care, energy and defense industry.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu paid an official visit to Jakarta on Dec. 20-22, 2020. Minister for Foreign Affairs of Indonesia Retno Marsudi visited Türkiye between Oct. 11-14, 2021, which was the first bilateral visit at the level of an Indonesian foreign minister.

Türkiye and Indonesia closely cooperate with a number of international organizations. Indonesia is one of the founding members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Since July 2017, Türkiye is a Sectoral Dialogue Partner of ASEAN, and since 2010 the Turkish Embassy in Jakarta has been accredited to ASEAN.