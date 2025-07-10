President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker discussed Türkiye-Austria bilateral relations, as well as regional and global issues, according to a statement from Türkiye’s Communications Directorate on Wednesday.

President Erdoğan emphasized the need to fully harness the trade and investment potential between Türkiye and Austria and said both countries will continue taking steps to enhance cooperation in key sectors.

Touching on global conflicts, Erdoğan underlined that Türkiye remains committed to efforts aimed at ending wars and highlighted the urgency of not missing emerging opportunities to bring the Russia-Ukraine conflict to a close.

He also drew attention to the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, calling it a catastrophe and stressing the urgent need for humanitarian aid to reach the enclave without delay.

Regarding Syria, Erdoğan reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to promoting long-term stability in the country. He stressed that improving social and economic conditions would be vital in facilitating the safe return of Syrian refugees to their homeland.