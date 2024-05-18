President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan remembered the 80th anniversary of the exile of Crimean Tatars, as he reflected on the pain and reiterated Türkiye's continued support for the displaced community.

"With sorrow, we commemorate this tragic event that tore our Crimean Tatar brothers and sisters away from their homeland, causing immense suffering that still echoes in our hearts. May Allah grant mercy to our compatriots who lost their lives," Erdoğan said on X.

Erdoğan emphasized Türkiye's unwavering commitment to defending the rights of Crimean Tatars, both those who remained in Crimea and those who had to leave following the region's occupation.

In his statement, he reaffirmed Türkiye's dedication to supporting the Crimean Tatar community under all circumstances.

Also, the Foreign Ministry marked the 80th anniversary of the exile of Crimean Tatar Turks by the Soviet Union and the 160th anniversary of the "Circassian Exile."

"80 years ago, today, hundreds of thousands of Crimean Tatars were forcibly uprooted from their motherland and exiled to the labor camps in various countries. A large number of them, mostly elderly, children, and women lost their lives because of the inhumane conditions they were exposed to," the country's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It further emphasized that even after 80 years have passed, "the usurped rights of the Crimean Tatar people have not been restored," and their sufferings persist.

"The illegal annexation of Crimea has opened the door for new sufferings,” the statement said, and emphasized the need to address the ongoing challenges faced by the Crimean Tatars.

"As in the past, Türkiye will continue to stand by the Crimean Tatars to preserve their identity and ensure their security, welfare, and well-being," it added.

The statement also went on to say that "Circassian Exile is another tragedy Türkiye recalls with sorrow.”

"On May 21, 160 years ago, the people of the Caucasus were forced to leave their homeland under dire conditions, resulting in the loss of many lives," it said, adding: "We share the pain of the Crimean Tatars and the peoples of the Caucasus and respectfully honor their memory," it added.