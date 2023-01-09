Türkiye condemns the violence against Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Monday.

"I would like to express our sadness and concern over the recent incident in Brazil.

"We condemn the violence against Lula, who legitimately assumed the presidency in the elections held in Brazil," Erdoğan said after a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara.

Erdoğan's remarks came a day after hundreds of supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed the National Congress building while shouting slogans and demanding intervention by the army. They broke through a police barrier and entered the Congress building.

Saying that "these actions have no place in democracy," Erdoğan added: "We reiterate our support for Brazilian President Lula and our respect for the will of the Brazilian people."