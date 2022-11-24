President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday felicitated Anwar Ibrahim after the long-time reformist leader was sworn in as Malaysia’s new prime minister.

Anwar’s rise to the top was a victory for political reformers who were locked in a battle with Malay nationalists for days after a divisive general election on Saturday produced a hung Parliament.

Anwar took his oath of office in a simple ceremony at the national palace that was broadcasted on national television.

Malaysia’s king, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, named Anwar, 75, as the nation’s 10th leader after saying he was satisfied that Anwar is the candidate who is likely to have majority support.

In a phone call, Erdoğan told Anwar he was hopeful that the close cooperation between Türkiye and Malaysia would grow stronger on the basis of mutual trust, according to a statement by the Turkish Communications Directorate.

Anwar vowed to fight corruption and to focus on the economy while also upholding Islam as the official religion of the multi-ethnic country and defending the special rights of ethnic Malays.