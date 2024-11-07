President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated U.S. President-elect Donald Trump over the phone, the Presidential Communications Directorate said Thursday.

In a statement, the directorate said Erdoğan expressed hope about further enhancing cooperation between Türkiye and the United States.

Erdoğan had previously congratulated Donald Trump on his reelection as the president of the United States on Wednesday.

"I congratulate my friend Donald Trump, who won the presidential election in the United States after a great struggle and was re-elected as the President of the United States," he wrote on X social media.

He hoped that under his presidency "Türkiye-U.S. relations will strengthen, that regional and global crises and wars, especially the Palestinian issue and the Russia-Ukraine war, will come to an end."

"I believe that more efforts will be made for a more just world. I hope that the elections will be beneficial for our friendly and allied people in the United States and for all of humanity," Erdoğan added.

Trump won 277 electoral votes compared to Democratic candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris' 224 and seven more than the number needed to become president, according to The Associated Press.