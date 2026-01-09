President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed the latest developments in Aleppo with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa over the phone, the Syrian Presidency said Friday.

According to the statement, Erdoğan said Türkiye supports efforts aimed at strengthening security and stability, underscoring the importance of coordination in addressing shared threats and challenges, the statement said.

Al-Sharaa stressed Syria’s commitment to its national principles, saying the government’s priority is to establish state sovereignty across the country’s entire territory.

Al-Sharaa said current priorities include the protection of civilians, ensuring security in and around the city of Aleppo, and eliminating illegal armed groups that hinder reconstruction efforts.

Türkiye offered assistance to Syria against U.S.-backed SDF terrorists in face of renewed violence in Aleppo. On the third day of clashes with the Syrian army, the U.S.-backed YPG terrorist group, the Syrian wing of the PKK, shelled the al-Layramoun area and Sheikh Najjar roundabout in Aleppo, according to the Syrian media outlets. Deadly clashes erupted earlier this week between Syrian government forces and the YPG, as the two sides have so far failed to implement a March deal to integrate the YPG into the armed forces of post-Assad Syria. The YPG’s insistence on maintaining self-styled autonomy jeopardized the deal.