President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed cooperation efforts in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak and the steps to be taken following the pandemic with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in a phone call on Friday.

According to a statement released by the Presidential Communications Directorate, the two leaders also discussed regional developments.

Governments throughout the world are working hard to stop the spread of the virus in their countries.

Turkey is among the top 10 countries in the number of COVID-19 tests carried out, significantly increasing its capabilities in recent weeks to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

The global community started adopting testing policies depending on populations, health care systems, fiscal conditions, social and political networks and self-sufficiency.

After Europe was recognized as the "new epicenter" of the virus, countries there started conducting tests at an exponential rate. Germany has used more than 1.7 million testing kits, and Italy and Spain conducted 1.3 million and 930,000, respectively.