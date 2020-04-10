President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed efforts to stem the spread of COVID-19 with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in a phone call late Friday.

Erdoğan also expressed his wishes for Vucic’s son to get well soon. Vucic said on Wednesday that his son, Danilo, 22, contracted the coronavirus.

"When it all started, my Danilo told me surrender is not an option. My firstborn is infected with coronavirus and admitted to the Infectious Diseases Clinic," Vucic said on social media. "Son, you will win it. Daddy loves you, we all love you!"

The two leaders also talked about the cooperation against the COVID-19, bilateral relations and regional developments.

Turkey sent medical aid to five Balkan countries including Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Kosovo on Wednesday, as well as to Italy and Spain – the countries in Europe worst-hit by the virus – last week.

After originating in Wuhan, China last December, COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has spread to at least 185 countries and regions across the world.

The pandemic has killed over 100,000 people and infected over 1.65 million, while more than 368,000 people have recovered from the disease, according to figures compiled by the U.S.' Johns Hopkins University.