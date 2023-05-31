President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed the recent developments in Kosovo with Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in a phone call on Wednesday.

Erdoğan highlighted that dialogue is the only way to facilitate permanent peace and stability in the region, the Presidential Communications Directorate said in a statement.

He also noted that Türkiye is ready to contribute to the dialogue process to de-escalate tensions.

Kosovo's Serb-dominated north has been shaken by clashes between protesters and security forces over the election of ethnic Albanian mayors. More than 53 civilians were injured by shock bombs and tear gas, while 30 NATO peacekeepers sustained multiple injuries, including fractures and burns from improvised explosive incendiary devices.