President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed Türkiye-Serbia bilateral relations, regional developments and global issues with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic on Tuesday, the Presidential Communications Directorate said.

President Erdoğan emphasized that the friendship and solidarity between the two countries have strengthened, and expressed Türkiye's hope for the swift formation of a new government in Serbia and the continuation of peace and stability. He also stated that they would continue to develop bilateral relations with the new government.

Erdoğan highlighted the expectation that the joint efforts to expand cooperation between the two countries, especially in the defense industry, would soon bear fruit.

Serbian President Vucic, in return, congratulated President Erdoğan on his birthday.

Türkiye made a major political comeback in Serbia in 2017 when Erdoğan made a landmark visit to Belgrade.

At the time, Erdoğan and Vucic mended ties between their countries.

Five centuries of the Ottoman presence in Serbia have weighed heavily on relations between Belgrade and Ankara.

Turkish exports to Serbia reached $2.13 billion in 2022, up from $1.14 billion in 2020, according to Serbian official figures.