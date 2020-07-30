President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday exchanged greetings for the Islamic holiday of Qurban Bayram, also known as Eid al-Adha with other world leaders.

Erdoğan and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev exchanged greetings for Bayram in a phone call, the Azerbaijani Presidency said earlier today.

Aliyev and Erdoğan expressed their satisfaction with the strong relations between the two countries and stressed that this will continue, the statement added.

The leaders cited ongoing large-scale joint military exercises between Turkey and Azerbaijan as another sign of the warm relations between the two countries.

Aliyev also said they appreciated Erdoğan's steadfast support for Azerbaijan in the face of recent military provocation by Armenia, the statement added.

Turkey’s Communications Directorate said that Erdoğan also exchanged holiday greetings with Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, Turkmenistan’s president.

The two leaders stressed their commitment to improve bilateral relations and strengthen cooperation on regional issues.

Erdoğan and the Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani also exchanged greetings on the eve of Qurban Bayram in a phone call Thursday.

Most Muslim-majority countries around the world, including Turkey, are observing the four-day holiday starting on Friday.