President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan extended condolences to Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis over the deadly train crash that killed at least 36 people on Wednesday.

According to a statement by the Presidential Communications Directorate, the president expressed "great sorrow" due to the train accident and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu also extended his condolences in a phone call with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias on Wednesday morning.

At least 36 people were killed and another 66 people were injured two trains collided near the Greek city of Larissa.

Several carriages were almost completely destroyed in the collision between a passenger train and a freight train just before midnight, with at least one car appearing to catch fire and trap passengers inside.

Greece was one of the first countries to come to Türkiye's aid following the Feb. 6 twin earthquake that killed nearly 45,000 people.

Despite a history of rivalry that goes back centuries, Greece sent rescuers and humanitarian aid within hours of the disaster.

The earthquakes also prompted the first contact in months between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

A week into the aftermath, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias too made the first visit by a European minister to Türkiye following the earthquakes.