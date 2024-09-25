President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan praised growing relations with Sudan, as he held a meeting with the Chairman of Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on Wednesday.

The closed-door meeting came on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly meeting in New York.

"Türkiye's relations with Sudan are developing with each passing day and the solidarity between the two countries will continue to grow stronger," Erdoğan said.

The president also noted that aid efforts must be increased to prevent further deterioration of the ongoing crisis in Gaza due to Israel's attacks.

Sudan has been mired by fighting between the army, led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) led by his former deputy, Mohamed Hamdan 'Hemedti' Dagalo.

Türkiye has been sending humanitarian assistance to Sudan, with the latest aid ship carrying 3,000 tons of relief.

At least 12,260 people have been killed and more than 33,000 injured in the conflict that started in April 2023, according to U.N. figures.

A humanitarian crisis continues to worsen as nearly 6.8 million people have fled their homes seeking safety in Sudan or neighboring countries.

Several cease-fire agreements brokered by Saudi Arabia and U.S. mediators have failed to end the violence.