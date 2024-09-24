The second "goodness ship" carrying humanitarian aid materials has reached Sudan under the coordination of Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

According to the Sudanese official news agency SUNA, Culture and Information Minister Graham Abdulkadir, Transport Minister Abubakar Abu al-Qasim, Investment Minister Ahlam Medeni Mehdi, Red Sea State Governor Mustafa Mohammed Nur, Türkiye's Ambassador to Khartoum Fatih Yıldız, and other senior officials welcomed the aid ship in Port Sudan in the country's east.

Abdulkadir noted in his speech that the relations between Sudan and Türkiye are "strong and deep."

Abdulkadir emphasized that the Sudanese government appreciates Türkiye's efforts and steadfast support during natural disasters, including the ongoing civil war and the flood disaster affecting much of the population.

Yıldız stated in an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA) that the innocent civilian population has been the most significant victim of developments in Sudan over the past 17 months. In this context, over 10 million people have been displaced within the country, and more than 2 million are refugees abroad.

Highlighting Türkiye's assistance to the Sudanese people in the face of the humanitarian crisis, Yıldız recalled that the first "goodness ship" reached Sudan in July.

Yıldız added: "Today, our second goodness ship has arrived in Port Sudan. With this ship, we brought 3,000 tons of humanitarian aid materials, including tents, blankets, and basic hygiene and food items, to meet shelter needs."

Stating that Sudanese authorities and the Sudanese people were present in an emotionally charged atmosphere to welcome the ship, Yıldız said: "We delivered the Turkish people's aid and support to the Sudanese authorities and people. This will not be Türkiye's first or last aid. As long as Sudan has needs and Türkiye exists, our support for Sudan will continue. When Sudan stands on its own feet, Türkiye will be there as well, fulfilling our duty in Sudan's reconstruction."