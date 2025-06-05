President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and promoting regional stability, as he held separate phone conversations with the leaders of Malaysia, Armenia, and Indonesia on the occasion of Qurban Bayram (Eid al-Adha).

In a call with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, the two leaders discussed Türkiye-Malaysia ties as well as regional and global developments, the Presidency said. President Erdoğan emphasized that cooperation between the two nations will continue to deepen across all fields and extended Eid greetings to the Malaysian leader.

Erdoğan also spoke with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who initiated the call to convey Eid wishes. The two leaders reviewed the ongoing contacts between Türkiye and Armenia and exchanged views on regional issues. Erdoğan underlined the significance of comprehensive normalization in the region and peaceful negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, expressing satisfaction with the dialogue between Ankara and Yerevan.

In another call, President Erdoğan and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto discussed bilateral relations and broader regional matters. Erdoğan hailed the historically strong cooperation between Türkiye and Indonesia, particularly in sectors such as energy, health, education, and the defense industry. He also conveyed his Eid wishes to the Indonesian leader.