President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with Algeria’s Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, the Presidential Communications Directorate said Wednesday.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan was also in attendance, according to presidential sources.

Türkiye and Algeria share a common history and deep-rooted cultural ties.

Bilateral relations have gained impetus over the past years, and the two countries signed the Friendship and Cooperation Agreement in 2006.

Türkiye and Algeria have vowed to cooperate on regional issues while further developing the two countries’ multifaceted ties.

Erdoğan and his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune held talks in Istanbul in July.