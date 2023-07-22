Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune held talks in Istanbul on Saturday.

Erdoğan welcomed Tebboune, who started his two-day working visit to Türkiye on Friday, at the Dolmabahçe Palace. The two leaders then had a one-on-one meeting that lasted two hours.

During the meeting, bilateral relations between Türkiye and Algeria and steps that can be taken to improve cooperation between the two countries were discussed. After the meeting of the two leaders, talks were held between the two parties' delegations.

The Turkish leader is also set to host a dinner in honor of the guests.

Türkiye and Algeria share common history as well as deep-rooted cultural ties. Bilateral relations have gained impetus over the past years, and two countries signed the Friendship and Cooperation Agreement in 2006.