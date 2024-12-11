Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held meetings with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Somali counterpart Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Wednesday.

Both meetings took place at the Presidential Complex in the capital Ankara, the Presidential Communications Directorate said.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, the head of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Ibrahim Kalın, and Communications Director Fahrettin Altun attended the meeting.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed hold a meeting, Presidential Complex, Ankara, Dec. 11, 2024. (AA Photo)

No further information on the meetings was provided by the officials.

Ties between Ethiopia and Somalia have worsened since Ethiopia struck a deal with the breakaway region of Somaliland on Jan. 1 to use its Red Sea port of Berbera.

Türkiye has been working to end tensions between the two Horn of Africa countries. Ethiopia lost its Red Sea ports in the early 1990s after the Eritrean War of Independence, which lasted from 1961 to 1991. In 1991, Eritrea gained independence from Ethiopia, leading to the establishment of two separate nations. The separation resulted in Ethiopia losing direct access to the Red Sea and key ports. Ethiopia has since been landlocked, affecting its ability to conduct efficient maritime trade.