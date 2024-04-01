President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyr Zhaparov on Sunday, according to a statement.

Erdoğan and Mirziyoyev discussed bilateral issues, as well as global and regional matters during the call, according to a statement issued by Türkiye's Presidential Communications Directorate.

Erdoğan also thanked Mirziyoyev for congratulating Türkiye on conducting local elections in a democratic manner and with political maturity, the statement added.

In his phone call with Zhaparov, Erdoğan touched on various topics, including bilateral relations, as well as global and regional matters, according to the statement.

Erdoğan also thanked Zhaparov for congratulating Türkiye on the successful conduct of local elections in the country on Sunday.