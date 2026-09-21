President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held separate talks with the leaders of Vietnam, Libya and Kuwait in New York on Monday, expanding Türkiye's diplomatic outreach as world leaders gathered for the 81st session of the U.N. General Assembly.

Erdoğan received Vietnamese President To Lam, Libyan Presidential Council Chairperson Mohammed al-Menfi and Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah at the Turkish House, or Türkevi, across from U.N. headquarters.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan meets with Libyan Presidential Council Chairperson Mohammed al-Menfi at the Turkish House in New York, U.S., Sept. 21, 2026. (Handout via IHA)

In his meeting with Lam, Erdoğan discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and global developments, according to Türkiye's Directorate of Communications.

Erdoğan welcomed Vietnam's positive response to Ankara's proposal to elevate bilateral ties to a "strategic partnership" and said Türkiye was working to expand cooperation in several fields, particularly investment, trade and the defense industry.

He also stressed the importance of continued coordination between Türkiye and Vietnam at international forums and called for greater cooperation on global issues.

Erdoğan congratulated Lam on his election as president and invited him to attend the leaders' summit of the COP31 U.N. climate conference, which Türkiye is scheduled to host in Antalya in November.

Türkiye and Vietnam established diplomatic relations in 1978 and have steadily expanded political and economic cooperation, with Ankara seeking deeper engagement with the Southeast Asian country in trade, investment, defense, transportation and other sectors.

Erdoğan later received Menfi for closed-door talks at the Turkish House. Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar and Trade Minister Ömer Bolat also attended the meeting.

Türkiye maintains close political, economic and security ties with Libya and has repeatedly emphasized its support for the North African country's sovereignty, territorial integrity and political unity.

Ankara and Tripoli signed security cooperation and maritime boundary agreements in 2019, which have become key elements of bilateral relations. Türkiye has also expanded engagement with different parts of Libya while supporting efforts toward political reconciliation and lasting stability.

Erdoğan separately hosted Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah for closed-door talks at the Turkish House.

Turkish and Kuwaiti delegations hold talks in New York, Sept. 21, 2026.

Türkiye and Kuwait maintain multifaceted relations rooted in longstanding historical and cultural ties. Bilateral cooperation has gained momentum in recent years through high-level visits and agreements spanning trade, investment, defense and other sectors.

The series of meetings came as Erdoğan continued a packed diplomatic schedule in New York on the sidelines of the U.N. gathering.