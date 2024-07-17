President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday received newly appointed ambassadors of four countries as they presented their credentials to the Turkish leader.

Bahrain’s Ambassador Ahmed Marzooq, Guatemala’s Eduardo Enrique Hernandez Recinos and Bosnia-Herzegovina’s Mirsada Colakovic, along with Serbia’s Aca Jovanovic, met Erdoğan at the Presidential Complex.

Three countries have close relations with Türkiye while Guatemala had only improved its ties with the country when it opened an embassy in Ankara in 2017, two years after the first Turkish foreign minister visited the country since the foundation of the Republic of Türkiye in 1923.

Relations with Bahrain, which deteriorated briefly during a collective rift with several Gulf countries, are back on track as Türkiye mended relations with all, from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Saudi Arabia in the past few years.

Türkiye also enjoys good relations with both Bosnia-Herzegovina and Serbia, though the two countries are antagonistic to each other.