President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held meetings with Hungary's president and prime minister in Ankara on Thursday, discussing bilateral relations and regional and global developments, the Communications Directorate said in a statement.

Erdoğan met with Prime Minister Viktor Orban and President Tamas Sulyok at the Presidential Complex.

In his meeting with Orban, Erdoğan said both countries have the will to further strengthen their ties, which he said were "at an excellent level" with a history that spans over 100 years.

"Voicing his pleasure at hosting Prime Minister Orbán and his delegation on the occasion of the closing ceremony of the 2024 Turkish-Hungarian Cultural Year, President Erdoğan said that they desire to achieve greater solidarity in many fields, particularly in energy," the statement by the directorate said.

President Erdoğan also pointed to the recent developments in Syria, which he said have "demonstrated how felicitous Türkiye's humanitarian and conscientious foreign policy is and underscored the necessity of cooperation with European Union countries on issues including the fight against terrorism, the reconstruction of Syria, and the reform of existing institutions."

In his meeting with Sulyok, Erdoğan said they're working to elevate the deep-rooted ties beyond strategic partnership.

He also hailed Hungary's support for Türkiye's efforts to revitalize its European Union accession process, while thanking his Hungarian counterpart for his country's contributions to the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) as an observer member.

Also referring to the recent developments in Syria, Erdoğan told the Hungarian president that Türkiye would continue to support the new process in the country while prioritizing Syria's unity and territorial integrity.