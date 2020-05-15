President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi held a phone call Friday to discuss cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus.
Erdoğan and al-Kadhimi also discussed bilateral relations and regional issues, the Turkish Communications Directorate said in a statement.
After originating in Wuhan, China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 188 countries and regions, with Europe and the U.S. currently being the worst-hit regions.
The pandemic has killed more than 306,000 people worldwide with over 4.5 million confirmed cases. Recoveries, in the meantime, have surpassed 1.62 million.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.