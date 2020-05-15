President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi held a phone call Friday to discuss cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus.

Erdoğan and al-Kadhimi also discussed bilateral relations and regional issues, the Turkish Communications Directorate said in a statement.

