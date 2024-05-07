President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah discussed Türkiye-Kuwait relations and Israel’s ongoing attacks on Gaza, the invasion of Rafah in particular, as they met in the capital Ankara on Tuesday.

The Kuwaiti ruler's visit, which coincides with the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations, marks the first visit at the level of emir from the Gulf country in seven years.

In a meeting held at the presidential complex, "President Erdoğan said Kuwait's stance against Israeli oppression is significant, emphasizing that this stance strengthens the Palestinian cause,” according to the Presidential Communications Directorate.

He noted that Türkiye has been striving to push for a permanent cease-fire since Oct. 7, as he reiterated Ankara's call for a two-state solution and the necessity of Palestine's recognition based on 1967 borders.

Bilateral relations

The two leaders discussed various matters from the defense industry to the Development Road project, and measures needed to increase bilateral trade volume.

"In the meeting where the necessity to reinvigorate the Joint Economic Commission Mechanism between Türkiye and Kuwait was highlighted, it was emphasized that fostering mutual investments and trade would be beneficial for both countries,” the communications office said.

Erdogan and Sheikh Meshal also held discussions on cooperation in the fields of diplomacy, health, culture, tourism, and education.

President Erdoğan said Türkiye’s support for Kuwait's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and security will continue, emphasizing that contacts at all levels will be maintained rigorously.

Erdoğan highlighted the importance of developing cooperation between the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Organization of Turkic States, saying Kuwait's support to these efforts is crucial and will ensure the opening of new opportunities for collaboration.​​​​​​​

Türkiye and Kuwait later signed six cooperation agreements in a ceremony, and President Erdoğan decorated Sheikh Meshal, who took charge in December, with the Order of State medal.

Turkish-Kuwaiti relations gained momentum in the 1980s after signing agreements on cooperation in industry and investment incentives. In 2013, the Turkish-Kuwaiti Cooperation Committee held its first meeting, and the two sides signed another 62 deals. Trade volume between the two countries reached about $700 million (TL 22,592 million) in 2023. Türkiye hosts more than 400 Kuwaiti companies, while Kuwait hosts some 50 Turkish companies. Turkish companies in Kuwait are concentrated in the construction sector and are behind some 50 projects, including constructing a new international airport. The value of Turkish construction projects in Kuwait reached some $9.2 billion, while Kuwaiti direct investment in Türkiye reached the value of $2 billion.

Kuwait seeks more contributions from Turkish companies as part of its 2035 vision to reduce its dependency on oil revenues.

Türkiye is also a popular destination for Kuwaiti citizens in tourism, real estate investments and health tourism. In proportion to its population, Kuwait has the highest number of citizens visiting Türkiye as tourists. Kuwaiti citizens often make it to the top 10 countries whose citizens purchase properties in Türkiye. In 2023, Türkiye hosted about 400,000 Kuwaiti tourists.