President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and global issues during their meeting on the sidelines of the 80th U.N. General Assembly in New York, according to a statement made by the Presidential Communications Directorate.

Erdoğan stressed that dialogue with France is important for Türkiye and underlined that Ankara will continue efforts to enhance cooperation in key fields, particularly trade, energy and the defense industry.

On Türkiye’s ties with the European Union, the president reiterated Ankara’s determination to revitalize and advance relations, noting that activating the necessary mechanisms without delay would be beneficial.

Erdoğan also highlighted Türkiye’s ongoing efforts to secure a just and lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine, saying that the talks held in Istanbul should move forward with a results-oriented approach.

The president congratulated Macron on France’s decision to recognize Palestine as a state, emphasizing that international pressure on the Netanyahu government could yield results for a two-state solution, and noting the importance of maintaining close coordination between Türkiye and France on this matter.

The leaders also exchanged views on the situation in Syria as well as the rise of xenophobia and hate crimes spreading across Europe.

Also present at the closed-door meeting were Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, the head of Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Ibrahim Kalın and French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot.

Earlier on Wednesday, Erdoğan met with Syria's President Ahmed al-Sharaa, who also met with Macron.

Macron announced Monday that France has officially recognized the state of Palestine.