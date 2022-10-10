President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin may meet in the Kazakh capital of Astana later this week, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

Putin and Erdoğan will travel this week to Kazakhstan and the leaders may hold a meeting on the sidelines of the main events, Peskov told reporters at a press briefing in Moscow.

Peskov responded negatively when asked if Ankara passed to Russia any proposals on holding talks between Russia and the West, but he said it may be raised at the Erdoğan-Putin meeting.

The Kremlin spokesperson also announced Putin's other meetings on Tuesday with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi in Saint Petersburg.

He also said Putin will hold several separate meetings in Astana on the sidelines of the Russia-Central Asia summit.