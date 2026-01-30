President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday received Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Istanbul for talks, the Presidential Communications Directorate said.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also attended the meeting.

No further details were provided about the meeting.

Fidan held talks with Araghchi and called on the U.S. to reject the Israeli pressure to attack Iran. In a joint news conference with his Iranian counterpart, he reiterated that Ankara opposes any military intervention against Iran and supports a peaceful, internal resolution of the country's issues by its own people.

Iran’s foreign minister traveled to Türkiye as Ankara intensified diplomatic efforts to mediate between Tehran and Washington, after U.S. President Donald Trump appeared to scale back warnings of an imminent military strike against Iran.

Tehran and Washington have been trading warnings since Trump threatened military action over a deadly crackdown on protests that erupted in late December over economic grievances and peaked on Jan. 8 and Jan. 9.

Trump said Friday that Iran was seeking to reach a deal with Washington amid a naval buildup.